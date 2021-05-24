Thalapathy-66 for Lalit Kumar, Thalapathy-67 for Dil Raju?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Vijay is planning to team up with his Master co-producer and distributor Lalit Kumar for a new film. Yes, the new project will be the 66th film of the actor. If all goes well, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Master is likely to helm the biggie.

Vijay will begin this new film after he completes his ongoing comedy action thriller with director Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Meanwhile, Vijay has also agreed to do a film for famous Telugu producer Dil Raju. If all goes well Vamshi Paidipally of Thozha and Maharshi fame is likely to helm the film.

Production houses like Mythri Movie Makers and Sri Thenandal Films have also approached the actor but he hasn't given his nod to them yet