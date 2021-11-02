Thalapathy 66 will be high on emotions!

In a recent media interaction, director Vamshi has said that his upcoming film with Thalapathy Vijay will be high on emotions.
"My core strength is human relationships and emotions so, the film with Vijay sir will also have these two factors. I also penned the script keeping the stardom and the fanbase of Vijay sir in mind", said Vamshi.
Talking about the updates on the cast and crew, Vamshi said: "All the updates will be out from December. We have just finalized the script work so, you will hear more from us by the end of this year".
The director also heaped praise on Vijay for his simplicity and the way the star made him comfortable during the narration. "He has reached great heights in Tamil cinema but remains humble. For him, the important criteria to begin a film is he should feel comfortable with the filmmaker", said Vamshi.