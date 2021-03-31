Thalapathy Vijay and Dil Raju, to team up?

Thalapathy Vijay has emerged as the biggest Superstar and collection king in Tamil cinema. He is the current numero uno star that even his average movies are minting massive money at the box office.

Now, many Telugu producers would like to team up with Vijay as he has a massive pull in all four South Indian languages. Already, Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Rangasthalam have approached Vijay. The latest buzz is that Dil Raju, the King Maker of the Telugu cinema is also working on a possible project with Vijay.