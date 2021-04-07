Thalapathy Vijay leaves for Georgia

Thalapathy Vijay who was the cynosure of all eyes on Tuesday during the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections has left for Georgia for the first schedule of his upcoming biggie with director Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera and Anbariv will take care of the stunts.