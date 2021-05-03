Thalapathy Vijay to do a straight Telugu film?

Earlier today, a few leading Telugu movie portals have reported that Thalapathy Vijay has signed a straight Telugu film to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Thozha and Maharshi fame.

When we asked sources close to the actor, they told us that a few leading Telugu production houses are in talks with Vijay for a bilingual, which will be directly made in Tamil but he wouldn't be signing a direct Telugu film.

Reports also say that Dil Raju wants Vamshi to direct Vijay and he is said to have fetched an appointment from the actor.

We also hear that Mythri Movie Makers have also already initiated talks to do a straight Tamil film with Vijay. Both the production houses are ready to pay a huge remuneration to the actor.

Vijay is currently on a break after completing the first schedule of his next with director Nelson and Sun Pictures.



