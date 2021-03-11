Thalapathy Vijay to play a con artist in his next film?

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a con artist in his new film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar.

To be produced by Sun Pictures, a crucial portion of the film will be shot in Russia. As of now, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the magnum opus and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban and Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya fame will be cranking the camera.