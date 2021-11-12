Thalapathy Vijay to play an army officer again?

Now, after a long gap, he will be playing an army officer again in Beast, says a source close to the team. Reports say that Nelson is planning to shoot Kashmir portions in Georgia and he had already shot a schedule in the country.

Thalapathy Vijay had earlier played an army officer in his blockbuster film Thuppakki .

Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in this biggie. Maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan plays the antagonist in Beast while Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters.

Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera for Beast, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, and Anbariv duo is taking care of the stunts.

Beast is all set to release for Summer Holidays 2022.