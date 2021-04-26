Thalapathy Vijay visited the late actor Vivek's residence!

Thalapathy Vijay and the late actor Vivek had shared a great rapport. They had also acted together in many films including Kushi, Badri, Youth, Thirumalai, Udhaya, Kuruvi, and the recent Bigil.

Vivek often used to speak high about Vijay in his interviews and speeches. On April 17, Vivek(59) breathed his last. The entire Kollywood was shocked by his sudden demise and many visited his residence to pay their last respects despite the surge in COVID19 cases. As actor Vijay was in Georgia for the first schedule of his upcoming film with Nelson, he couldn't immediately fly down to India.

On Sunday, Vijay completed his Georgia schedule and returned to India. Today morning, the actor paid a visit to Vivek's residence and offered his condolences to the bereaved family