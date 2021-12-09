Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' and 'Master' tops Twitter trends!

While Master is the only film-related hashtag in the top ten hashtag list of 2021 on Twitter India, Beast first look poster tweeted by actor Vijay is the most retweeted and liked tweet in the entertainment category for the year 2021.
It is well known that Vijay fans are dominating the Twitter world and even this year, they have proved that they are the most active fan group for an actor on Twitter India.
Event last year, Bigil bagged the same honor and every year, Vijay's films are topping the Twitter trends in India.
When we asked active Twitter users and observers, they say that, unlike other fans, Vijay fans are very organized and they only have one or two fan club handles. They make sure to trend topics together and there is no indifference among them.