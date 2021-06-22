Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: Friends, colleagues wish superstar

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Tamil superstar Vijay was flooded with birthday greetings from friends, fans and colleagues on Tuesday.

The actor, popularly known as Thalapathy, has also been in news this week ever since he revealed the first look of his upcoming film "Beast" on Monday.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to wish him. He uploaded a poster of "Beast" and wrote: "Wishing Thalapathy Vijay sir a very happy birthday."