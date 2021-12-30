Thalapathy Vijay's next will be his most expensive film!

Thalapathy Vijay's next with director Vamshi Paidipally will be his most expensive film, says a source in the industry. Reports say that the pre-production work is on and director Vamshi is planning to rope in an ensemble of actors from the Tamil and Telugu film industries.

To be shot in Tamil, the film's producer Dil Raju also wants the film to work big in Telugu so, he has asked Vamshi to include top actors in Tollywood to grab the attention. At the same time, leading actors from the Tamil film industry will also be featured in the film to please the Tamil audiences.