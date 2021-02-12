Thalapathy Vijay's next with Sri Thenandal Films?

Reports are saying that Thalapathy Vijay's next after the Sun Pictures' film will be for Sri Thenandal Films and a section of media has also reported that leading Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers have given a hefty advance amount to the actor.

When we asked sources close to the actor, they told us that Vijay has only signed the dotted line for his film with Sun Pictures and director Nelson Dhilipkumar. "Vijay never gets an advance amount before signing the director of the film. He also has the habit of getting the paycheque only on the day of the shoot. Multiple producers have approached him but he is yet to give his nod", said the source.