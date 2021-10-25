'Thallumaala' first look poster is all colourful

The first look poster of Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman with Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, has been released.

“Thallumaala is as vibrant and dinchak as this first look poster,” says Tovino about the colorful poster. “As much as I would have wanted to say more about the movie, want this whistle-worthy insane entertainer to be experienced by all of you on the big screens,” he adds.