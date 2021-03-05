Thaman assures a film with Vijay in future!

But later, the director walked out of the project due to the creative differences with the film's producers Sun Pictures. As Murugadoss is no longer associated with the film, Vijay roped in Nelson Dhilipkumar, who preferred Anirudh Ravichander as he has already worked with him in Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor .

Thaman was supposed to score the music for Vijay's film with Murugadoss.

In a recent chat with fans, Thaman has assured that he would work with Vijay again. He also said that Aalthoda Bhoopathi is his favorite Vijay track.

On Suriya, Thaman said that he would love to team up with the actor and always have high respect for Agaram Foundation.

Thaman also wished to work with Thala Ajith. Though he is a leading composer in Tollywood, Thaman is yet to work with top stars in Tamil cinema.