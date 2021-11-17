Thaman likely to score music for Sivakarthikeyan's next film

Chennai, Nov 17 (IANS) Noted music director Thaman on Wednesday dropped strong hints that he could be scoring the music for actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film directed by K.V. Anudeep.

Thaman, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, was flooded with birthday wishes and greetings. One of those who greeted the in-demand music director, who lives in Chennai, was actor Sivakarthikeyan.