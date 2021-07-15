Thaman to score music for Lawrence's 'Adhigaaram'

We had long back reported that Vetrimaaran has penned the script for choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence's new film Adhigaaram. Produced by 5 Star Kathiresan, Durai Senthilkumar of Kodi fame is directing the film.

The latest update is that Thaman will be composing the music for Adhigaaram. Known for his hit songs in Telugu, Thaman has also scored a few big albums in Tamil but sadly, none of the films scored big at the box office.