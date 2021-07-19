Thaman to score music for Shankar's RC15!

As Thaman is the favorite among the masses in Tollywood, producer Dil Raju and director Shankar have finalized him to score the music for the film.

"It’s from the Year 2000 till 2021 I have been witnessing @shankarshanmugh Sir the Way he thinks Imagine the Science & life beyond Cinema I am Still Seeing the Same Energy and the Aura behind this Wonderful Human.Happy to be Part of the TEAM for #RC15 as #Composer #Godbless", tweeted Thaman.

Interestingly, Thaman was introduced as an actor in Boys by director Shankar. The shoot of the yet-untitled film will begin next month in Hyderabad. Penned by Karthik Subbaraj, Ram Charan will be seen playing a dual role in the film.



