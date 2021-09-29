Thaman to score music for Thalapathy 66?

Thaman was supposed to compose music for Vijay's film with Murugadoss but the project got shelved after the actor wasn't impressed with the script. Now, the buzz is that Thaman, the numero uno music director of Telugu cinema will compose music for Vijay's new film with director Vamshi Paidipally.

As Thaman is also composing music for Shankar and Ram Charan's film produced by Dil Raju, the producer of Vijay's next with Vamshi, say that the composer has a bright chance to bag Thalapathy 66!