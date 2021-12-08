Thandiwe Newton to join cast of 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Thandiwe Newton is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Soderbergh, who also directed the first film in the franchise, is also producing 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' which is based on the screenplay by Reid Carolyn. Plot details for the film are not known currently and it will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.