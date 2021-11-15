Thanu and Vijay to join hands again for the fourth time?

If reports are to be believed, Kalaipuli S Thanu is teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay again for the fourth time after Sachein, Thuppakki, and Theri.
According to the latest reports from the media, Thanu will be producing Vijay's next with Lokesh Kanagaraj. But our sources say that though Thanu is interested, Vijay is yet to give his nod to any new production house other than Dil Raju.
Currently, Vijay is busy with the shoot of his new film Beast with director Nelson and Sun Pictures. After completing Beast, Vijay will begin shooting Dil Raju's film with Vamshi.
Only after wrapping up these two films, Vijay will take a final call on his next although Lokesh is the front runner to direct the 67th film. Earlier, Lokesh and Vijay had worked together in Master.