Thanu and Vijay to join hands again for the fourth time?

If reports are to be believed, Kalaipuli S Thanu is teaming up with Thalapathy Vijay again for the fourth time after Sachein, Thuppakki, and Theri.

According to the latest reports from the media, Thanu will be producing Vijay's next with Lokesh Kanagaraj. But our sources say that though Thanu is interested, Vijay is yet to give his nod to any new production house other than Dil Raju.