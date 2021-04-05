Thanu confirms 'Karnan' release on April 9, reservations begin tomorrow

Kalaipuli S Thanu, the veteran producer has confirmed that his upcoming film Karnan will release on April 9 as announced earlier and there is no change in the release plan. The reservations for the film will begin tomorrow after the polling in Tamil Nadu. Though the COVID19 cases are on the rise, the makers are confident about the theatrical release.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Dhanush plays the titular role Karnan in the film. The songs composed by Santhosh Narayanan are already big hits and the teaser has also grabbed everyone's attention. Theni Eeshwar's cinematography is another biggest highlight in the promotional videos.

Lal, Yogi Babu, Rajisha Vijayan, Natty, and Gouri Kishan are playing pivotal characters in Karnan.



