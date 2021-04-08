Thanu reassures Karnan release tomorrow, 50% occupancy from Saturday!

Veteran producer Thanu has reassured that Dhanush's Karnan is all set to release tomorrow despite the 50% occupancy in Tamil Nadu theaters.

"As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj", tweeted Thanu.