Thanu reassures Karnan release tomorrow, 50% occupancy from Saturday!

Veteran producer Thanu has reassured that Dhanush's Karnan is all set to release tomorrow despite the 50% occupancy in Tamil Nadu theaters.
"As promised #Karnan will arrive to theatres tomorrow. As per the need guidelines of our Govt #Karnan will be screened with 50% capacity in theatres along with proper safety measures. I kindly request everyone to provide your support for #Karnan @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj", tweeted Thanu.
A section in the media was skeptical over the release of the film as many biggies backed out of theatrical release when the Government only allowed 50% occupancy in theaters. Later, only after the Government's Order to operate movie halls with 100% occupancy, a lot of Tamil films hit the screens.
Now, due to the surge in COVID19 cases throughout the country, the Tamil Nadu Government has ordered theaters to operate with 50% occupancy from Saturday (April 10).