Thanu reveals that Rajinikanth was interested in 'Drishyam' remake!

Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that Superstar Rajinikanth was interested in remaking Drishyam in Tamil and he even asked the producer to bankroll the film before Kabali.

However, before they could finalize things, the Telugu version of Drishyam went on floors and hence Thanu told Rajinikanth that they would lose around 25 to 30 crores due to the Telugu remake. It's worth mentioning that Rajini has a huge market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.