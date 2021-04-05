Thanu reveals that Rajinikanth was interested in 'Drishyam' remake!

Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that Superstar Rajinikanth was interested in remaking Drishyam in Tamil and he even asked the producer to bankroll the film before Kabali.
However, before they could finalize things, the Telugu version of Drishyam went on floors and hence Thanu told Rajinikanth that they would lose around 25 to 30 crores due to the Telugu remake. It's worth mentioning that Rajini has a huge market in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The producer said that Rajinikanth also understood the revenue loss and dropped the plan. Only later, Thanu recommended Ranjith's name to Rajinikanth and thus, Kabali happened.
Thanu also revealed that he was supposed to produce Ejamaan and Muthu but due to various reasons, AVM and Kavithalaya bankrolled the film.