Thanu says he will rewrite, re-edit and re-release Kamal Haasan's 'Aalavandhan'

In a recent interview, Kalaipuli S Thanu has said that he will soon rewrite, re-edit and re-release Kamal Haasan's cult action drama Aalavandhan.

Thanu said that the screenplay of Aalavandhan is confusing for many audiences and Kamal Haasan made an ahead of its time film for his production house that incurred a huge loss. Thanu said that Kamal could've made the film under his production house instead of V Creations.