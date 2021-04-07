Thanu says he will rewrite, re-edit and re-release Kamal Haasan's 'Aalavandhan'

In a recent interview, Kalaipuli S Thanu has said that he will soon rewrite, re-edit and re-release Kamal Haasan's cult action drama Aalavandhan.
Thanu said that the screenplay of Aalavandhan is confusing for many audiences and Kamal Haasan made an ahead of its time film for his production house that incurred a huge loss. Thanu said that Kamal could've made the film under his production house instead of V Creations.
Meanwhile, Thanu is all set to release Dhanush's Karnan on April 9 on a record number of screens across Tamil Nadu.
The veteran producer is also bankrolling Dhanush's Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan and Vaadi Vasal with Suriya and Vetrimaaran