Thanu to meet the MIB Minister regarding Cinematograph Amendment!

The members of The Film Federation of India met at The Club in Andheri, Mumbai.

This meet is the first to be held face-to-face interaction after famous Tamil producer Kalaipuli S Thanu was elected as the President of the Film Federation of India (FFI).

The members discussed the Cinematograph Act Amendment announced by the Central Government and other issues related to the film industry. The members decided to meet the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting to talk about the Cinematograph Amendment.