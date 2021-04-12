'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulati in Big B-starrer 'Goodbye'

Pavail will play Bachchan's son in the film, which has gone on floors in Mumbai. The two actors have earlier shared screen space in the TV series "Yudh".

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) "Thappad" actor Pavail Gulati has been roped in for an important role in "Goodbye", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

"Goodbye" is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling," said Pavail.

The actor added: "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, "Goodbye", which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

--IANS

dc/vnc