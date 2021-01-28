Tharshan, Losliya, and KS Ravikumar in the Tamil remake of 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.'

We had previously reported that KS Ravikumar has bought the official remake rights of the popular Malayalam hit film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. The latest update is that Ravikumar's associate directors Sabari and Saravanan will be directing the remake.

Ravikumar's last production venture was Thenali starring Kamal Haasan, Meena, Jayaram, and Jyotika.