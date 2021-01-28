Tharshan, Losliya, and KS Ravikumar in the Tamil remake of 'Android Kunjappan Version 5.25.'

We had previously reported that KS Ravikumar has bought the official remake rights of the popular Malayalam hit film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. The latest update is that Ravikumar's associate directors Sabari and Saravanan will be directing the remake.
Ravikumar's last production venture was Thenali starring Kamal Haasan, Meena, Jayaram, and Jyotika.
KS Ravikumar plays the stubborn old man in the film while Bigg Boss fame Tharshan plays his son. Losliya who also became popular with the previous season of Bigg Boss will be seen playing Tharasan's pair in the film. Popular comedian Yogi Babu and prankster Rahul have also been roped in to play pivotal characters.
The shoot of the yet-untitled film is likely to begin next months in Tenkasi and surrounding locales. Ghibran of Papanasam fame has been roped in to compose music for the film.
