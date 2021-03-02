'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon' in theatres on Sep 17

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The historical drama "The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon" has been announced for a theatrical release on September 17. The Ramesh Thete directorial features Arjun Rampal as the warrior Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar and Sunny Leone as a spy who doubles as a courtesan.

The film takes the audience back to the era of the Peshwa regime in Maharashtra two centuries ago. Celebrated art director Nitin Desai will recreate the period.