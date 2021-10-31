'The Battle of Lake Changjin' takes pole position as 2021's top-grossing film

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) China's jingoistic Korean War epic, 'The Battle at Lake Changjin', has become the highest-grossing film in the world for 2021, surpassing the Chinese New Year breakout comedy hit 'Hi, Mom', reports 'Variety'. It was release on September 30, China's National Day.

The film, which has been made mandatory viewing for all government employees in China, recreates the gritty battle fought in harsh winter weather conditions by the Chinese People's Volunteer Army at the Chosin Reservoir, a.k.a. Lake Changjin, against U.N. troops led by the Americans. Chinese victory in the battle led to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. troops from North Korea.