The best Malayalam films of 2021

As usual, Malayalam had fabulous movies that banked on content and not just on the stars, which the viewers applauded wholeheartedly.

Though the Covid times made the theatres closed for many months, thanks to OTT platforms, the industry was more or less active. And when the theatres reopened, the viewers were even more thrilled. 2021 saw some incredible movies that made the world look at Malayalam with tremendous awe.

There were huge disappointments and colossal failures too.

Here were listing the movies that we have picked as the best of 2021. Some of those who didn’t make it to the list, may have been known for individual performances, but the criteria has been the merits of the movie as a whole.

The Great Indian Kitchen

Director Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen will be discussed by movie lovers for a long long time perhaps for the relevance of the plot. Suraj Venjarammoodu and Nimisha Sajayan were brilliant in this well-made drama.

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Director Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam made waves at the International Film Festival of Kerala first. When this movie, which proudly announces as Made in Kanhangad released on OTT, it turned out to be a treat, no less.

Drishyam 2

It is never easy to make a sequel to a classic movie that created box office history in Malayalam cinema and was remade into every prominent Indian languages, besides Sinhalese and Chinese. But Jeethu Joseph did create magic and managed to amuse the viewers with Drishyam 2.

Malik

Director Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik was inspired from certain true events and it did create some controversies as well. Malik continued Mahesh’s dream run as an amazing filmmaker, after Take Off and C U Soon.

#Home

Director Rojin Thomas’ #Home talked about certain issues within our families that we usually ignore. Indrans played a father, who is considered ‘outdated’ by his own sons.

Kaanekkaane

Uyare director Manu Ashokan narrated an intense drama called Kaanekkaane in which a dad is trying to unveil the mystery behind the death of his daughter.

Joji

Dileesh Pothan’s Joji was set inside a wealthy Christian household at a high range town. It’s a violent story of greed.

Minnal Murali

A normal youth in a village gets super powers when he is struck with lightning. Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali has Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram in terrific form.

Churuli

Ace filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli has two cops going to a forest area, pretending as normal workers, to catch a hiding criminal.

Aarkkariyam

Cinematographer Sanu John Varughese’s Aarkkariyam said about an eventful trip that a couple takes from Mumbai to Kerala, where her father was waiting for them.

Nayattu

A minor issue changes the lives of three policemen in Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu. They are on the run now. But how long can they survive?