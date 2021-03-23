'The Big Bull' director on recreating '80s and '90s

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Director Kookie Gulati, whose film "The Big Bull" is set to release digitally on April 8, says to recreate the 1980s and the '90s in the film, he and his team sifted through libraries and read up a lot about the stock market.

The film, which stars actor Abhishek Bachchan, is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.