'The Big Bull' to have OTT release on April 8

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) "The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8. Actor Ajay Devgn, who is bankrolling the project. posted a teaser of the upcoming crime drama on Instagram on Tuesday while confirming the release date.

"Introducing The Big Bull... The mother of all scams!!! Trailer out on 19th March.#TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @disneyplushotstarvip, stay tuned! #DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex," wrote Ajay, about the film which will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.