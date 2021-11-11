The big Friday battle: Which young hero will emerge the winner?

On Nov 12, two of the top young heroes of Mollywood, Nivin Pauly and Dulquer Salmaan, are having their big releases.
Of course, Nivin’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is releasing on OTT while Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup is expected to bring back the big crowds to the theatres after the reopening.
Interestingly, both Nivin and Dulquer are producing their respective movies as well.
Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is a fun filled entertainer, directed by Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.
Kurup is a thriller, directed by Srinath Rajendran, who directed Dulquer’s launchpad, Second Show.