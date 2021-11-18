'The Big Picture': Ranveer Singh does the 'Naagin' dance before Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor and host Ranveer Singh will be seen having some fun moments with television czarina Ekta Kapoor and 'Naagin' star Mouni Roy on 'The Big Picture'.

Ekta and Mouni are coming as special guests on the visual-based quiz show.

Speaking about Ekta Kapoor's show 'Naagin', Ranveer asks her why she hasn't made any show focusing on male snakes!