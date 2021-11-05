'The Big Picture': Saif recalls shooting of 'Ole Ole' song

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be seen on the quiz show 'The Big Picture' hosted by Ranveer Singh. They are coming to promote their movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

During the show while asking questions to both the guests, Ranveer also revealed that he has a dream to dance with Saif on his popular track, 'Ole Ole' from the movie 'Yeh Dillagi'. Thus, Saif will be shaking legs with Ranveer on this song.