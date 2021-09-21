The classic romantic drama '96' goes to Hindi!

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's classic romantic drama 96 is all set to be remade in Hindi. Bollywood producer Ajay Kapoor has procured the Hindi remake rights of the film.

"96 was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience. I am actively working on developing the right script for the narrative along with the director and right kind of star cast. Once we finalize everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of the cast and crew", said producer Ajay Kapoor in his statement.

