The 'Classmates' heroes post a reunion picture

The four main male leads from Classmates , Prithviraj, Indrajith, Jayasurya, and Narain, posted a picture of them having a video call last year. Prithviraj had joined the gang from Jordan, where he was shooting for Aadujeevitham then .

The Malayalam movie Classmates , directed by Lal Jose, has attained cult status by now. The movie released in 2006 was a blockbuster hit.

Now Prithviraj has posted a new picture of the four in a video call that they had this week, with this note:

“Last year’s lockdown, we put out a similar screenshot. The difference this time being, I’m lucky to be at home with family as opposed to the middle of the desert, and India is waging a battle far tougher than the same time a year back. As much as we enjoy doing this, we hope the next time it’s out of choice, and not because we cannot meet up for real! Stay home. Stay safe,” writes Prithviraj.