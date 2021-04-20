The complete list of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 nominations announced!

As per Variety, on Monday, nominations for this year's ceremony, taking place across two nights on, May 16 and, May 17, were unveiled.Television dominated the roster of nominees for the ceremony, which is returning after a year-long hiatus due, at least in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the kind of crowd-pleasing, popcorn-ready films that the MTV awards show normally celebrates mostly delayed due to the pandemic, TV has taken a front seat this year.Leading this year's roster of nominees: Marvel's Disney Plus series 'WandaVision', which earned five nods -- including best show, best performance in a show (Elizabeth Olsen), best hero (Teyonah Parris), best villain (Kathryn Hahn) and best fight (Wanda vs. Agatha).Receiving four nods were Netflix's 'Emily In Paris' (which is produced by MTV Studios) and Amazon Prime Video's 'The Boys.' Earning three are Netflix's 'Bridgerton,' Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' and the most-recognized film of the year, Amazon Studios' 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.'MTV also announced the nominees for the first-ever edition of its spin-off ceremony 'Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.' In that show, VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race leads all nominees with four, followed by two for TLC's '90 Day Fiance,' Netflix's 'Bling Empire,' HBO Max's 'Legendary,' VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, MTV's 'The Challenge,' Netflix's 'Nailed It!' and MTV's ubiquitous 'Ridiculousness.'Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom') received a posthumous nomination in the movie performance category this year.First-time nominees include Carey Mulligan, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma Corrin, Michaela Coel, Anthony Mackie, Jack Quaid, Pedro Pascal, Teyonah Parris, Annie Murphy, Eric Andre, Leslie Jones, Paul Mescal, Rege-Jean Page, among many others.The MTV Movie and TV Awards will be executive produced by Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves.Additional details about the 2021 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' and "Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted', including hosts, presenters and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, MTV has opened up fan voting in 25 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com through April 30.Here's the list of this year's nominees:'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan''Judas and the Black Messiah''Promising Young Woman''Soul''To All the Boys: Always and Forever''Bridgerton''Cobra Kai''Emily in Paris''The Boys''WandaVision'Carey Mulligan - 'Promising Young Woman'Chadwick Boseman - 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'Daniel Kaluuya - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'Sacha Baron Cohen - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'Zendaya - 'Malcolm & Marie'Anya Taylor-Joy - 'The Queen's Gambit'Elizabeth Olsen - 'WandaVision'Elliot Page - 'The Umbrella Academy'Emma Corrin - 'The Crown'Michaela Coel - 'I May Destroy You'Anthony Mackie - 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'Gal Gadot - 'Wonder Woman 1984'Jack Quaid - 'The Boys'Pedro Pascal - 'The Mandalorian'Teyonah Parris - 'WandaVision'Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - 'Outer Banks'Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - 'Killing Eve'Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - 'Emily in Paris'Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - 'Never Have I Ever'Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - 'Bridgerton'Annie Murphy - 'Schitt's Creek'Eric Andre - 'Bad Trip'Issa Rae - 'Insecure'Jason Sudeikis - 'Ted Lasso'Leslie Jones - 'Coming 2 America'Aya Cash - 'The BoysEwan McGregor - 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'Giancarlo Esposito - 'The Mandalorian'Kathryn Hahn - 'WandaVision'Nicholas Hoult - 'The Great'Antonia Gentry - 'Ginny & Georgia'Ashley Park - 'Emily in Paris'Maria Bakalova - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan'Paul Mescal - 'Normal People'Rege-Jean Page - 'Bridgerton''Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' - Final Funhouse Fight'Cobra Kai' - Finale House Fight'The Boys' - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront'WandaVision' - Wanda vs. Agatha'Zack Snyder's Justice League' - Final Fight vs. SteppenwolfElisabeth Moss - 'The Invisible Man'Jurnee Smollett - 'Lovecraft Country'Simona Brown - 'Behind Her Eyes'Victoria Pedretti - 'The Haunting of Bly Manor'Vince Vaughn - 'Freaky''Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar' - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)'The Mandalorian' - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu'Emily in Paris' - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)'Below Deck Mediterranean''Black Ink Crew New York''Bling Empire''Jersey Shore Family Vacation''Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta''90 Day Fiance''Ex On The Beach''Love Is Blind''Ready to Love''The Bachelorette''90 Day Fiance''Jersey Shore Family Vacation''Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta''RuPaul's Drag Race''The Real Housewives of Atlanta''Legendary''RuPaul's Drag Race''The Challenge''The Circle''The Masked Singer''Deliciousness''Fixer Upper: Welcome Home''Making The Cut''Nailed It!''Queer Eye''Bling Empire''Cardi Tries''Selena + Chef''The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City''VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition''A Little Late with Lilly Singh''Red Table Talk''The Breakfast Club''The Daily Show with Trevor Noah''Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen''Floor Is Lava''Impractical Jokers''Kids Say the Darndest Things''Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out''Ridiculousness'Nicole Byer - 'Nailed It!'Rob Dyrdek - 'Ridiculousness'RuPaul - 'RuPaul's Drag Race'T.J. Lavin - 'The Challenge'Tiffany Haddish - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things'Addison RaeBretman RockCharli D'AmelioJalaiah HarmonRickey Thompson'Catfish: The TV Show''Evil Lives Here''Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer''Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness''Unsolved Mysteries''Selling Sunset' - Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' - Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice'Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race' - Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West'Legendary' - Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson'Acapulco Shore''Geordie Shore''Love Island (UK)''!Nailed it! Mexico''RuPaul's Drag Race UK'For most of its existence, the ceremony was known as the MTV Movie Awards, taking advantage of the spring kickoff of the summer box office season. In 2017, the name was changed to the 'MTV Movie and TV Awards' and included television series for the first time.Also that year, the network went gender-neutral, embracing a decision to merge male and female performers into singular categories. Last year, MTV decided to move the Movie and TV Awards to December, in order to capitalize on the start of movie awards season. But the pandemic put that decision on hold, and ultimately instead the network ran the special 'MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time', hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, in December. (ANI)