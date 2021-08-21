'The Conjuring 3' director Michael Chaves: We're in great horror renaissance

Talking about how the genre has evolved and been accepted, Chaves in a chat with IANS shared: "We have barely any visual effects in the movie ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"). There are a lot of in camera gags... Definitely I take a lot of pride that there are minimal visual effects in this movie."

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Michael Chaves, who has directed horror films such as "The Curse of La Llorona" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" sees a great evolution in the genre and is proud to see horror movies taking such a prominent place in theatrical experiences.

He added: "In terms of how it has evolved I think that we are in this great horror renaissance. I was looking at the lineup before movies coming up this summer and it is just a flood of awesome horror movies."

The filmmaker feels proud to be a part of it.

Chaves shared: "It is also just being in this time because I think that we definitely have seen the market change, it seems like you either have big comic book movies or horror movies. In a way I feel bad that some of the small independent movies you only see them on streaming but I love that horror has taken such a prominent place in theatrical experience."

As a filmmaker, is it a challenge to make the horror look convincing on screen?

"I think for so many people they are believers or sceptics who want to believe and I think that in a lot of ways people are dying to get scared and they want to get scared when they go to the movies," he said.

Added the filmmaker: "I think you specially engaged the audience, you let them bring their fears and project their fears into a scene, it is really powerful. The audience can do so much work and create an experience for themselves."

--IANS

dc/pgh