'The Conjuring' director James Wan's 'Malignant' to release on Sep 10

'Malignant' is the latest creation from the 'Conjuring' universe. The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this new original horror thriller.

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) 'The Conjuring' director James Wan's forthcoming horror movie 'Malignant' is set to release in India on September 10.

In the film, Madison is paralysed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

'Malignant' stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel and Ingrid Bisu.

Wan directed from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, with story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu and Cooper.

The film was produced by Wan and Michael Clear, with Eric McLeod, Judson Scott, Bisu, Peter Luo, Cheng Yang, Mandy Yu and Lei Han serving as executive producers.

The music is by Joseph Bishara, who has composed the score for all seven films in 'The Conjuring' universe, among many others.

New Line Cinema in association with Starlight Media Inc and My Entertainment Inc, an Atomic Monster production, 'Malignant' will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures.

