'The Crown' season 5 to recreate royal yacht 'Britannia's farewell

A replica of the top deck of the yacht, which served the Queen of England for 43 years, was spotted being made on the sets of the show.

London, Aug 25 (IANS) The fifth season of popular series 'The Crown' may air the retirement of the iconic royal yacht 'Britannia'. The reports come in after a replica was spotted at the show's set in Elstree, Hertfordshire.

According to dailymail.co.uk, the crew was seen building the top deck of the 'Britannia', with green screen panels attached to the edges to replicate the ocean. Various cranes were spotted surrounding the new shiney prop on the sets.

The 'Britannia is said to have made over 600 foreign trips sailing the royals. The yacht retired in 1997 and the ceremony was attended by the senior members of the British royal family.

'The Crown' season 5 is set to stream on Netflix in 2022. The cast started shooting in July.

