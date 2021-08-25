'The Crown' star Emma Corrin reveals which grand gesture of Diana had echoes of teen cinema

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): Actor Emma Corrin, famous for playing late Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series 'The Crown', recently revealed that she found some echoes of teen cinema in one of the princess's most memorable grand gestures.



According to People magazine, Emma shared the same in her cover story interview for W Magazine Pop and Fall Fashion Issue.

Referring to Diana's cringe-worthy "All I Ask of You" serenade from Phantom of the Opera-- a misguided anniversary gift that Josh O'Connor's Charles later dismisses as "monstrous, dreadful", Emma said, "It's like something out of a high school movie."

The 25-year-old actor shares that she admires the late princess's "burning, youthful spirit exploding out ... [and] the way she tried to get through to Charles how she felt about him."

Emma, who portrayed the uncomfortable truths for the royal family with ease in season 4 of the series, shared "Of course we wanted it to be sensitive and thoughtful. It's about the battle for control over your food, in relation to what you're feeling. For Diana, it was a way of physically getting out everything that she had bottled up."

As per People magazine, season 4 of Netflix's award-winning drama portrayed the future king's increasingly irksome opera performances, including a choreographed routine to Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl' performed in front of hundreds at the Royal Opera House.

The tension between the royals could not be repaired and their separation was announced in December 1992.

The actor who was not yet 2 years old when the princess died in a car crash in 1997, also said that she believes there is "a clear connection from Diana's unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming."

"We knew she was a very warm person who gravitated towards people. She was looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar, and she didn't find that at all; she found the exact opposite with the royal family," Emma added.

On a related note, Emma Corrin will strive in competition against co-star Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth at the Emmy Awards on September 19.

'The Crown's seasons 1 to 4 are currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

