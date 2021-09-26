The decision on the reopening of theatres in Kerala is pending

The theatres in Kerala have been remaining closed for several months now, as the state has been witnessing a surge in Covid numbers. Last week there were reports that the theatres could reopen during early October.
However the state government is yet to take a final decision on this. With several projects awaiting release, the queue of movies is pretty long.
The magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, which was postponed after the announcement of release date earlier, is not releasing immediately, as per reports. Besides Marakkar, Mohanlal has Aaraattu ready for release.
Tinu Pappachan’s Antony Varghese starrer Ajagajantharam is expected to come as soon as the theatres are open.
Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, Kunchacko Boban’s Pada, Prithviraj’s Jana Gana Mana, Asif Ali’s Kunjeldho, Ellaam Shariaykum and Kuttavum Shikshayum, Suresh Gopi’s Kaaval and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s latest as director, Hrudayam, are some of the big movies that are waiting for the theatres to reopen.