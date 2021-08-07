'The Empire' trailer promises a grand, magnificent epic drama

The Hotstar Specials' show is based on Alex Rutherford's 'Empire of the Moghul', a historical fiction novel that begins with Babur and ends with the reign of Aurangzeb.The two-and-a-half minute long trailer opens with Kunal Kapoor's powerful dialogue as the Mughal emperor Babur, "Zindagi maut se kitna hi ladle, jeet toh aakhir maut ki hi hoti hai," foreshadowing the theme of battle, blood, loss and sacrifice.With scenes exploring grandeur and the complex dynamics of Samarkand, the trailer also unveils Babur's past as a young, 14-year-old emperor, fighting for his legacy. Kunal's character emerges not just fierce and strong, but also emotionally complex, questioning his destiny and identity.Intense, dark hues and lighting give an ominous mood to the trailer, complimenting the enthralling dialogues, drama and powerful performances by all the actors.The trailer highlights the role of actor Drashti Dhami as Babur's sister Khanzada Begum, a warrior princess often forgotten, who has made many sacrifices for the protection of the people and her family, especially from Babur's enemy Shaibani Khan, brilliantly essayed by actor Dino Morea.One cannot forget the aura of Esan Daulat, Babur's grandmother played by veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who carries royalty like second nature.The trailer then takes a turn towards Babur surrendering Samarkand to Shaibani Khan and moves towards another battle, boldly announced by him- defeating Lodhi's Sultanate across river Sindhu.The trailer ends with action-packed battle scenes of valour and violence showing huge armies attacking each other, with bloodshed and cries all around, leaving the audience at the edge of their seats.Created by Nikhil Advani and co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the show is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).'The Empire' will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from August 27, 2021. (ANI)