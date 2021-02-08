'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' series to release on March 19

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) After much delay, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starrer web series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will release on March 19.

The new television installment from Marvel Cinematic Universe will see Mackie and Stan reprise their roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively from the Avengers franchise, for a global adventure that will put their abilities and their patience to test. The journey will unfold after Falcon receives the Captain America shield from superhero retiree Steve Rogers.