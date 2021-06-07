The Family Man 2- Bharathiraja, Seeman wants a ban!

Filmmaker and politician Seeman had sent out a statement urging Amazon Prime Video to immediately stop airing The Family Man 2 . According to Seeman, if the OTT platform continues to air the show, Tamils across the world will boycott their platform.

Director Bharathiraja has also sent out a statement today urging Amazon Prime to pull out the show voluntarily. He also threatened the platform saying Tamils across the globe will boycott them. Bharathiraja said that the show insults Tamils, Muslims in India, and Bengalis.

Ratsasan director Ram Kumar took to his Twitter page to say that The Family Man 2 has been made without a proper understanding of the Tamil Eelam War and the ideologies of LTTE. He also said that the show project the Eelam warriors as a big threat to civilians.

Ram Kumar says that The Family Man 2 show is totally against Tamils.