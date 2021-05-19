The Family Man 2: Samantha plays Raji, a Tamil rebel from Sri Lanka. Trailer out now...

As reported by Sify.com , Samantha plays Raji, a Tamil rebel from Sri Lanka in The Family Man 2. In the trailer, Samantha was seen wearing the LTTE uniform and the dialogues also say that there is a hostage situation in Chennai. Most part of the second season happens in Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

In the official statement, Amazon Prime Video has mentioned: "In the new season, nation’s most adorable Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis ‘Raji’ (essayed by Samantha Akkineni)".

Besides Samantha and Priyamani, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, and Alagam Perumal are also essaying pivotal characters from Tamil.

The series will be premiered on June 4.

Watch the trailer here: