'The Family Man' season 2 expected in June, trailer out on May 19

Sharing the poster of the series, Bajpayee wrote: "Our excitement level is 11/10 Yours? #TheFamilyManOnPrime Summer is here, and so is #TheFamilyManOnPrime Trailer out tomorrow."

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform fans that the trailer of the second season of the popular series "The Family Man", will be released on Wednesday. According to reports, the series is expected to stream in June.

The series has been directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, who took to their twitter account to share the update.

"Finally! #TheFamilyManSeason2 trailer drop. Tomorrow 19 May. 9 AM," the tweet read.

The second season will mark the digital debut of South actress Samantha Akkineni. She will be playing the role of Raji in the series.

Along with Bajpayee, the show also features Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur, besides south actors Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

The series revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. It showcases his struggle to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stake job and being a husband and a father.

The series streams on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

anj/vnc