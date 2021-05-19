'The Family Man' season 2 to premiere on June 4; trailer launched

The creators of the series Raj and DK said in a joint statement: "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise. The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face' -- Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast."

"We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can," they concluded their statement.

"Nothing is more rewarding for us than our characters becoming a household name. The fact that Srikant Tiwari, the quintessential Family Man, received so much love and appreciation validates our belief that good, authentic stories connect and transcend all barriers. The new season of The Family Man is bigger, more complex and dials up the action. We're confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform where the series is scheduled to drop.

