The first look poster of 'Aarkkariyam' is here

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Biju Menon and Sharafudheen play the lead in Aarkkariyam, directed by Sanu John Varughese.

Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu are the producers. The first look poster of the movie has come out now.

Sanu John Varughese, Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan are the writers. G Sreenivas Reddy is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira are the music directors.