The first look poster of 'Aarkkariyam' is here

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Biju Menon and Sharafudheen play the lead in Aarkkariyam, directed by Sanu John Varughese.
Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu are the producers. The first look poster of the movie has come out now.
Sanu John Varughese, Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan are the writers. G Sreenivas Reddy is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira are the music directors.
Aarkkariyam is releasing on Feb 26 at the cinemas.
Sanu John Varughese is the cinematographer of Mahesh Narayanan’s forthcoming movie Malik, which has Fahadh Faasil in the lead.